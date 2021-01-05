Ministers discuss border control, cybersecurity and terrorism with Acting US Secretary of Homeland

Cybersecurity, border control and terrorism were on the agenda of a meeting Ministers of Justice and Interior Emily Yiolites and Nicos Nouris held on Tuesday with Acting US Secretary of Homeland, Chad Wolf.

A press release issued by the Justice Ministry says that during the meeting the importance of the cooperation between Cyprus and the US was underlined. Justice Minister and US Acting Secretary agreed to further enhance the bilateral cooperation between law enforcement authorities with the use of joint mechanisms and tools for the exchange of information as regards the security sector.

The Ministers also discussed with Wolf the issue of visa waiver for Cyprus citizens traveling to the US.

(CNA)