News Local Ministerial Council to decide on restrictive measures on Friday

Ministerial Council to decide on restrictive measures on Friday

Decisions about further restrictive measures to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 have been postponed since the Council of Ministers will now meet on Friday at 11:30.

All possibilities are open but the most possible scenarios have to do with various versions of a general quarantine. The two scenarios submitted by scientists are the following:

The first scenario has to do with a relaxed lockdown, meaning stricter measures that are already in place. Gatherings at homes will be restricted, there will be distance working in the public and private sector, while gyms, dancing schools, malls and afternoon lesson will suspend their operation. In the latter group barber shops, hairdressers and beauty salons will be added. Schools will remain closed for at least another week.

The second scenario refers to a strict total lockdown and its only difference from March will be the fact that airports will be open. The specific proposal provides implementation for two weeks and gradual lifting of restrictions.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleTension between congregation and Police in Evrychou
Next articleArchbishop: If we are not strict the virus will not go away

Top Stories

Local

Seven cases of driving under the influence in six days

gavriella -
Seven cases which are currently under investigation for drunk driving emerged after the daily checks by Police from 1 January until today, 6 January. Substances...
Read more
Local

Spokesman: Cabinet to convene Friday to decide on new COVID measures

gavriella -
The Cabinet will convene on Friday instead of Thursday to decide on new measures to contain the spread of COVID pandemic. Government Spokesman Kyriakos...
Read more
Local

Αlmost 4,000 citizens got the COVID-19 jab from December 27 until now

gavriella -
A total of 3,901 citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19 from December 27 until today, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday. These are people who were...
Read more
World

Greek Orthodox Christians in Istanbul take deep dive for cross to mark Epiphany

gavriella -
The Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul is celebrating the day of the birth and baptism of Jesus Christ with a special mass on...
Read more
World

Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, in Piraeus

gavriella -
Metropolitan of Piraeus Seraphim immerses a cross into the water during a service for Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, after Holy Synod rejected government decision to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Seven cases of driving under the influence in six days

gavriella -
Seven cases which are currently under investigation for drunk driving emerged after the daily checks by Police from 1 January until today, 6 January. Substances...
Read more
Local

Spokesman: Cabinet to convene Friday to decide on new COVID measures

gavriella -
The Cabinet will convene on Friday instead of Thursday to decide on new measures to contain the spread of COVID pandemic. Government Spokesman Kyriakos...
Read more
Local

Αlmost 4,000 citizens got the COVID-19 jab from December 27 until now

gavriella -
A total of 3,901 citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19 from December 27 until today, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday. These are people who were...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Homeless people now appear on the beaches

gavriella -
A citizen of Paphos who was training this morning at the coastal area of Geroskipou in Kato Paphos saw a homeless person sleeping on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros