Ministerial committee to present suggestions to Cabinet for final COVID measures

The development comes after President of the republic Nicos Anastasiades conferred on Monday evening with the scientists to examine the increased number of COVID-19 cases, especially

In a written statement, the Spokesperson said the ministerial committee will convene to examine the suggestions of the epidemiological Advisory Committee, the country’s epidemiological situation and measures to speed up the vaccination programme.

He added that the suggestions will be tabled before the Cabinet which will convene on 2 July at 1900 to take final decisions.

The Spokesperson further said about reports on the possible use of a bracelet for citizens who have not been vaccinated that it is not under consideration by the government.