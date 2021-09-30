NewsLocalMinister stresses importance of utilizing scientific knowledge to preserve biodiversity

Minister stresses importance of utilizing scientific knowledge to preserve biodiversity

Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis has stressed the importance of utilizing scientific knowledge in taking effective measures to preserve biodiversity.

Addressing a conference held in the framework of the 3rd Mediterranean Plant Conservation Week (3MPCW), the Minister presented specific examples of actions taken for the conservation of rare and endangered plants in Cyprus, with the contribution of the scientific community and knowledge gained over the past 30 years.

Kadis discussed with representatives of international organizations the possibility of hosting a scientific meeting in Cyprus on the effective management of protected areas.

The 3rd Mediterranean Plant Conservation Week, entitled ‘Plant Conservation Strategies: from Science to Practice’, is being held at the International Conference Centre of CIHEAM Mediterranean Agronomic Institute of Chania (MAICh), Crete, Greece, between 27 September and 1 October, 2021. It is organised by CIHEAM Mediterranean Agronomic Institute of Chania (MAICh), the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF), IUCN/SSC Mediterranean Plant Specialist Group (MSPG) & the Network of Mediterranean Plant Conservation Centres (GENMEDA).

The main theme of the 3MPCW will be training and experience sharing in the field of Mediterranean plant conservation.

