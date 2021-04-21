Minister says government wants transfer of asphalt factories before September

Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis said that the intention and the will of the government is the transfer of the asphalt factories from the area of Dali before September and the beginning of the next school year.

However, he noted that the effort is not to transfer the problem of one community to another and for this reason careful steps are taken on the basis of the current legislation.the Minister told the House Environment Committee that currently procedures for studies and public deliberations are in progress with the communities where the government is considering transferring the factories including Mitsero, Kalavasos and Kosii.

