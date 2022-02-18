Minister says Larnaca Port and Marina to benefit Cypriot economy

Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Yiannis Karousos, said on Friday that the project of Larnaca port and marina will significantly reinforce the Cypriot economy, with the benefit estimated at 120 million euros per year.

Karousos, accompanied by MPs from the House Transport Committee, visited Larnaka Port, the Larnaka District Public Work Mechanic Office and Larnaka’s Archaeological Museum.

He stated that he was informed about the works in progress regarding Larnaka Port and Marina. He also said that these works are the biggest investment in Cyprus at the time being, exceeding 1.2 billion euros. The Cypriot economy is set to benefit with around 120 million euros per year, he added.

Everything goes according to plans, said Karousos, adding that “by April 1st we will be ready to hand Larnaka Port and Marina to the investor’’.

President of the House Transport Committee, Marinos Mousiouttas, said that the MPs were informed about the works in progress. He also stated that all stakeholders in Larnaka agree that Larnaka Port and Marina “will be a jewel for the city and the country as a whole.”

The MPs will monitor the course of the works and are ready to help wherever this is necessary, said Mousiouttas.

Andreas Vyras, Larnaka Mayor, thanked the MPs for their interest and expressed his satisfaction over the progress of the works that are going according to plans. He went on to say that Larnaka has been fighting for these works for decades. The Port and the Marina will boost the economy and will improve the quality of Life in Larnaka, he added.

