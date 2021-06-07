NewsLocalMinister of Innovation: Transition period for COVID EU certificate starts 1 July

Minister of Innovation: Transition period for COVID EU certificate starts 1 July

Europe will start implementing the European Covid-19 certificate on July 1st Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos said on Monday, adding that there will be a six-week transition period of adjustment.

Invited to comment on the issue, Kokkinos said that there are three groups of countries that have started the implementation and are working in cooperation with the eHealth Network which is the EU body responsible for the platform.

He added that the platform is quite technically advanced and said that some countries have already received approval and started implementing it as a pilot. Regarding the six weeks of adjustment, Kokkinos said that during these weeks citizens will be able to use both the national and the European certificates.

