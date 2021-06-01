Minister of Environment says Cyprus’ bathing waters of “excellent quality”

Cyprus’ bathing waters were deemed to be of “excellent” quality, with a 100% compliance with the relevant directive of the EU, placing Cyprus in the first place in Europe for the swimming season 2020. Austria is in the second place with 97.7%, followed by Greece with 97.1% and Malta with 96.6%.

In a written statement, the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Costas Kadis says that Cyprus continues to hold the first place with 100% compliance with the provisions of the Directive on the Management of Bathing Water Quality.

The official results for the quality of bathing water in Europe were announced on Tuesday by the European Environment Agency.

The Minister notes that for the swimming season of 2020, which lasted from May 1 to October 31, 112 bathing waters were monitored throughout the coastal zone of the government-controlled areas of the Republic of Cyprus on a monthly basis, while a sampling was carried out before the start of the swimming season.

The Minister stressed the importance of the quality of bathing water for the human health and the environment, as well as for tourism.

“Therefore, the excellent results are very important not only for the health of bathers and the environment but also the economy of Cyprus, which is linked to the quality of our sea and the tourist activity “, the Minister notes.