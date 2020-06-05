Minister of Agriculture presents the Strategy for Biodiversity of Cyprus

The Government has presented on Friday the Strategy for Biodiversity of Cyprus, which includes thirteen strategic goals for the decade 2020-2030. The Action Plan to achieve the goals includes a total of 86 measures and the indicative total cost of their implementation in the next decade reaches about 28 million euros.

The “Strategy and Action Plan for Biodiversity in Cyprus,” which was presented today at an event at the Presidential Palace, was approved by the Council of Ministers on June 3, 2020 and according to the Minister of the Agriculture, Costas Kadis, the adoption of the Strategy constitutes a milestone for the conservation of nature in our country, since Cyprus adopts its own Strategy for the first time and joined the ranks of European countries that have strategies for maintaining biodiversity.

In today`s event at the Presidential Palace, the Professor and Advisor to the President of the Republic on Climate Change, Costas Papanikolas, presented the progress made in relation to the initiative of the Republic of Cyprus to address Climate Change in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East.

During his presentation, the Minister referred to the main aspects of the Strategy, which, as he stressed, “will be the foundation of a stable course for the sustainable management of the great Cyprus biological wealth, which also has the privilege of hosting species and habitats that appear exclusively in its territory, constituting unique elements of the world`s natural heritage”.

(CNA)