News Local Minister of Agriculture presents the Strategy for Biodiversity of Cyprus

Minister of Agriculture presents the Strategy for Biodiversity of Cyprus

The Government has presented on Friday the Strategy for Biodiversity of Cyprus, which includes thirteen strategic goals for the decade 2020-2030. The Action Plan to achieve the goals includes a total of 86 measures and the indicative total cost of their implementation in the next decade reaches about 28 million euros.

The “Strategy and Action Plan for Biodiversity in Cyprus,” which was presented today at an event at the Presidential Palace, was approved by the Council of Ministers on June 3, 2020 and according to the Minister of the Agriculture, Costas Kadis, the adoption of the Strategy constitutes a milestone for the conservation of nature in our country, since Cyprus adopts its own Strategy for the first time and joined the ranks of European countries that have strategies for maintaining biodiversity.

In today`s event at the Presidential Palace, the Professor and Advisor to the President of the Republic on Climate Change, Costas Papanikolas, presented the progress made in relation to the initiative of the Republic of Cyprus to address Climate Change in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East.

During his presentation, the Minister referred to the main aspects of the Strategy, which, as he stressed, “will be the foundation of a stable course for the sustainable management of the great Cyprus biological wealth, which also has the privilege of hosting species and habitats that appear exclusively in its territory, constituting unique elements of the world`s natural heritage”.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleGovernment, social partners kick off talks on support measures

Top Stories

Local

Minister of Agriculture presents the Strategy for Biodiversity of Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
The Government has presented on Friday the Strategy for Biodiversity of Cyprus, which includes thirteen strategic goals for the decade 2020-2030. The Action Plan...
Read more
Local

Government, social partners kick off talks on support measures

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government, employers and trade unions on Friday launched discussions on a package to support employment post-June 12 when the current schemes end. Employer associations...
Read more
Local

Significant funding opportunities for Cyprus in the post-COVID era under European Green Deal

Josephine Koumettou -
Aiming at a climate-neutral European Union by 2050, the European Green Deal is becoming the main tool for the recovery of the economy in...
Read more
Local

Two coronavirus cases on Friday, total at 960

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cyprus from a total of 1836 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday. One was from repatriations...
Read more
World

BA owner considers legal challenge to UK quarantine as relations fray

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The owner of British Airways is considering a legal challenge to Britain's quarantine plan, as relations between airlines and the government are frayed by...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Government, social partners kick off talks on support measures

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government, employers and trade unions on Friday launched discussions on a package to support employment post-June 12 when the current schemes end. Employer associations...
Read more
Local

Significant funding opportunities for Cyprus in the post-COVID era under European Green Deal

Josephine Koumettou -
Aiming at a climate-neutral European Union by 2050, the European Green Deal is becoming the main tool for the recovery of the economy in...
Read more
Local

Two coronavirus cases on Friday, total at 960

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cyprus from a total of 1836 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday. One was from repatriations...
Read more
Local

REBIRTH exhibition to open in Nicosia on June 16

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The exhibition “REBIRTH” -- initially scheduled in March but postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak --  will open at the State Gallery of Contemporary...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros