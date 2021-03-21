Minister impressed with the renovated Paphos Archaeological Museum

Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Yiannis Karousos visited the newly renovated Archaeological Museum of Paphos with his family on Sunday.

Karousos described the visit as an excellent experience, praised the results of the renovation and said that he had the pleasure of seeing the additional archaeological finds from the latest excavations.

The entrance to the Archaeological Museum of Paphos as well as all museums in Cyprus is free and as of recently they are also open on weekends so that the public can spend quality time during the pandemic.