News Local Minister hails EU report on Cyprus’ excellent bathing waters

Minister hails EU report on Cyprus’ excellent bathing waters

Cyprus' beaches have the best water quality in the EU

 

Environment Minister Costas Kadis on Monday hailed the announcement by the EU that Cyprus tops member states on the quality of its bathing waters, with 99.1% being of excellent quality in 2019.

The Minister pointed out that the quality of the waters is linked with tourism. He said that the quality is important for the health of the swimmers  and the environment but at the same time is associated with the economy and the tourist industry.

Cyprus’ beaches have the best water quality in the EU

He pointed out that Cyprus’ excellent results did not come by chance as since its admission to the EU in 2004, Cyprus has been complying with strict criteria on bathing waters.

Kadis also said that between May-October 2019 a total of 112 bathing areas have been under inspection on a monthly basis and tests were carried out before the swimming period.

He praised the actions of the Environment Department which is responsible for the application of EU directives as well as the actions for the Health Services of the Health Ministry, the State Laboratory and the local authorities.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleLockdowns may have averted 3 million deaths in Europe -study
Next articleChild ‘extremely critical’ after near drowning

Top Stories

Local

Six new Covid-19 cases, total now 970

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cyprus from a total of 799 tests, the Health Ministry said on Monday -- a...
Read more
World

EU watchdog aims for speedy approval of remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European health regulator said on Monday it would look to fast-track the approval of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir as a potential COVID-19...
Read more
Local

Limassol: Lifeguards rescue two swimmers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two swimmers who ran into trouble near a central Limassol beach were rescued by lifeguards on Monday, the second incident in the coastal town...
Read more
Local

Child ‘extremely critical’ after near drowning

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police said that a nine year old boy pulled from the sea in Limassol earlier today is in hospital in 'extremely critical condition.' They said...
Read more
Local

Minister hails EU report on Cyprus’ excellent bathing waters

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Environment Minister Costas Kadis on Monday hailed the announcement by the EU that Cyprus tops member states on the quality of its bathing waters,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Six new Covid-19 cases, total now 970

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cyprus from a total of 799 tests, the Health Ministry said on Monday -- a...
Read more
Local

Limassol: Lifeguards rescue two swimmers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two swimmers who ran into trouble near a central Limassol beach were rescued by lifeguards on Monday, the second incident in the coastal town...
Read more
Local

Child ‘extremely critical’ after near drowning

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police said that a nine year old boy pulled from the sea in Limassol earlier today is in hospital in 'extremely critical condition.' They said...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 6 men, 2 women in custody for public disturbance

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Six men and two women were remanded in custody for four days on Monday by Paphos district court as part of police investigate a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros