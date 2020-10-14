Insider Economy Minister: End of investment scheme has impact on economy

Minister: End of investment scheme has impact on economy

The abolition of the Cyprus Investment Scheme will affect the economy, but new measures are in the pipeline to boost the economy, Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides said on Wednesday.

The Council of Ministers abolished yesterday the scheme with effect on November 1, following a documentary released by the Al Jazeera network the previous day.

“Surely the end of the programme will affect the economy,” Pilides said responding to questions but she added that both her Ministry and the other Ministries are in the process of evaluating and launching schemes which we believe will lead to the recovery of the economy” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She highlighted the Ministry of Commerce schemes to support digital economy, green growth and circular economy, adding the Ministry has submitted proposals to the DG of European Programmes, Coordination and Development (DG EPSA) for the utilisation of funds by the EU Recovery and Resilience Fund.

She also referred to a fast-track company licensing scheme which will launched soon, facilitating companies that wish to operate or expand their business in Cyprus.

“A comprehensive planning will give a new impetus in our businesses and the broader economy and we are open to suggestions from the business world to shape our plans accordingly”, she said.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleLimassol Court fines 29-old 1000 euros for speeding
Next articleMandatory use of mask – Clarifications and exceptions

Top Stories

Local

Infant at Makarion Hospital after being bitten by snake

gavriella -
A 16-month infant was transported to Makarion Hospital this afternoon after being bitten by a poisonous snake, specifically a viper. As Avraam Elia, Head of...
Read more
Local

Mandatory use of mask – Clarifications and exceptions

gavriella -
The use of masks for the general public, aged 12 and above, is now mandatory in all enclosed indoor spaces where there are more...
Read more
Economy

Minister: End of investment scheme has impact on economy

gavriella -
The abolition of the Cyprus Investment Scheme will affect the economy, but new measures are in the pipeline to boost the economy, Ministry of...
Read more
Local

Limassol Court fines 29-old 1000 euros for speeding

gavriella -
The Limassol District Court fined a 23-year-old man 900 euros for speeding and 100 euros for driving without car tax and also had his...
Read more
Local

Man stole 15 thousand from credit card and disappeared

gavriella -
Using data of a bank credit card that had been intercepted, a 29-year-old seems to have purchased three designer bags of a total value...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Increase of credit card use at kiosks, bakeries

gavriella -
Kiosks, bakeries and restaurants saw an increase in credit card transactions, according to figures published by JCC for the period until 30 September 2020. According...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus budget deficit for 2020-2023 forecasted due to coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
The island's Ministry of Finance forecasts a budget deficit for the period 2020-2023 and an increase in public debt as a percentage of GDP...
Read more
Economy

House prices in Cyprus up by 5.0% in the euro area

gavriella -
In the second quarter of 2020 house prices, as measured by the House Price Index, rose by 5.0% in the euro area, by 5.2%...
Read more
Economy

Unemployment rate soars in September 2020

gavriella -
Unemployment in September 2020 increased by 81%, compared to the same month last year, according to data released on Tuesday by the Statistical Service...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros