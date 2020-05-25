News Local Minister: Back to school for 769 pupils with disabilities

More than 760 children with disabilities who were told they could not go back to school when primary and lower secondary schools reopened last Thursday can now go, it was announced today.

Schools reopened last week, but children with special needs were told the last minute that their return needed to be delayed raising a storm of protests from parents and guardians who complained of discrimination.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou today met members of the epidemiological monitoring team after which he announced that 769 pupils can now return to class.

He said the children were divided into two groups. Group one are children who do not have a vulnerability as regards coronavirus and could go back provided they and the adult assistants who accompany them are briefed about the virus.

The second group are children with an underlying condition which puts them at increased risk should they contract Covid-19. Here the Education Ministry is recommended they remain home pending evaluation from special committees, Prodromou said.

Special schools will not operate for the time being. Prodromou said he had asked the Health Ministry to review the possibility of the schools openings and will inform the Education Ministry accordingly, he said.

As regards nursery schools, for the time being these too will not open.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
