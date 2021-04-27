NewsLocalMinister announces parliamentary elections in Government's Gazette

Minister announces parliamentary elections in Government’s Gazette

The Minister of the Interior announced on Tuesday in the Government`s Gazette that parliamentary elections will take place on the 30 of May.

According to a PIO press release, Cyprus` Chief Electoral Officer announced that the Minister of Interior, following the House of Representatives` decision for dissolution, announces that early parliamentary elections will take place on the 30th of May 2021.

The Minister`s decrees are published today in the Government Gazette.

It is also noted that submission date for candidacies is the 12th of May, 2021 and that, in case more candidacies are submitted than the parliamentary seats by constituency, the elections will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

