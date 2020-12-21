Minister announces increases for 30,000 low income pensioners

Minister of Labor, Welfare and Social Security, Zeta Aimilianidou, announced on Monday an additional increase to the pensions of 30,000 low-income pensioners.

She said that today is an important day for pensioners who live under the poverty line, as there should no longer be low-income pensioners, who earn less than €710 per month.

The Minister of Labor also announced that the increases approved by the Council of Ministers will be paid retrospectively from January 2020 and for the whole of 2020 and today will be in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

This third increase given by the Government, will range from €149 to €21 for a low pensioner and from €130 to €40 for a couple of low-income pensioners depending on the amount of their income.

