NewsLocalMini reshuffle looming over, Health Minister reportedly keen to step down

Mini reshuffle looming over, Health Minister reportedly keen to step down

With Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou strongly rumoured that he wants to resign an imminent cabinet reshuffle is looming over, Philenews reported on Tuesday citing insiders.

In fact, President Nicos Anastasiades is expected to make the move before the month’s end. And this was a predicted move no matter what the outcome of the May 31 parliamentary election had been.

The President’s intention is to proceed with a mini-reshuffle so as to ‘vaccinate’  the government with member coming from an area beyond ruling right-wing Disy party.

Basically, the philosophy is that of creating a government of wider acceptance with the participation of people from opposition parties or people who belong ideologically to another area but do not have a strict party identity, according to insiders.

Meanwhile, former MP Adamos Adamou who comes from main opposition Akel party and is a doctor himself is strongly rumoured to replace Ioannou, even though he has made clear the President has not approach him – not yet.

Insiders believe he will turn down the offer anyway, since his left-wing party has turned down the President’s call for an ‘ecumenical’ cabinet.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNew antibody drug shows vaping may increase lung vulnerability to coronavirus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros