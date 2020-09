Minister of Agriculture Costas Kadis is travelling to Brussels on Sunday for the AGRIFISH Council which will discuss the reforms in the Common Agriculture Policy and agriculture issues related to trade.

On the sidelines of the Council Kadis will meet Virginijus Sinkevičius, the European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries.

He will also meet with his Polish counterpart with whom he will sign a Memorandum of Cooperation.

(CNA)