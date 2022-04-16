NewsWorldMillions witness Mexico’s largest Passion of the Christ re-enactment

Millions witness Mexico’s largest Passion of the Christ re-enactment

Millions Witness Mexico’s Largest Passion Of The Christ Re Enactment
Millions Witness Mexico’s Largest Passion Of The Christ Re Enactment

Following COVID-19 restrictions, the re-enactment for the Way of the Cross came back in full swing to the southern borough of Iztapalapa, in Mexico City, on Friday (April 15).

Hundreds gathered to witness the ritual where actors perform the religious account of the last day of Jesus, played by a 22-year old Axel Gonzalez.

Those who attended were thankful for the opportunity to partake in the massive ceremony after years of pandemic related restrictions that even pushed the re-enactment to a televised only event, like in 2020.

Easter in Mexico City is a family event for the faithful, with millions coming together to mark Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection.

Iztapalapa, an ancient Aztec ceremonial site, is also Mexico City’s largest borough and hosts the annual Passion of Christ reenactment in the Cerro de la Estrella, or the Star Hill.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleClashes at Jerusalem holy site leave 152 injured

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros