Millions witness Mexico’s largest Passion of the Christ re-enactment

Following COVID-19 restrictions, the re-enactment for the Way of the Cross came back in full swing to the southern borough of Iztapalapa, in Mexico City, on Friday (April 15).

Hundreds gathered to witness the ritual where actors perform the religious account of the last day of Jesus, played by a 22-year old Axel Gonzalez.

Those who attended were thankful for the opportunity to partake in the massive ceremony after years of pandemic related restrictions that even pushed the re-enactment to a televised only event, like in 2020.

Easter in Mexico City is a family event for the faithful, with millions coming together to mark Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection.

Iztapalapa, an ancient Aztec ceremonial site, is also Mexico City’s largest borough and hosts the annual Passion of Christ reenactment in the Cerro de la Estrella, or the Star Hill.

(Reuters)