Millions spent on rapid tests

A huge issue that is already under the eyes of the Audit Office has been in progress for four months now regarding the rapid tests taking place.

So far, according to information gather by Phileleftheros, the Health Ministry has awarded tenders for 1,940,000 test with the total amounting reaching several million euros, while other tender competitions are in progress.

The Audit Office seems to be concerned by the fact many tenders are awarded under the urgency procedure and not with open competitions where the terms and conditions are much clearer.

It is also believed that there is currently abuse of the term “urgent.”

As a relevant source told Phileleftheros, during the first phase of the pandemic, nobody could predict how necessary rapid tests would be but now, the relevant needs should have been estimated so as to follow the normal procedures of open competitions.