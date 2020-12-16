Military personnel, civilians get COVID-19 vaccine in US

Military personnel, civilian health care professionals, and emergency responders who volunteered were among some of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, as the United States expanded its rollout of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Distribution of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech began on Monday, three days after it won U.S. emergency-use authorization, opening a new front in the battle against a pandemic claiming more than 2,400 U.S. lives a day.

In a statement, the Department of Defense said it plans to administer, in phases, its initial allocation of doses of the vaccine to those “providing direct medical care, maintaining essential national security and installation functions, deploying forces, and those beneficiaries at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19 before other members of the DOD population.”

