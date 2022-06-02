Military exercise involving National Guard and Israel Defense Forces wraps up (photos)

The completion of the large-scale exercise “AGAPENOR-2022”, which involved assets and personnel from the National Guard and the Israel Defense Forces, was announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Defense.

The exercise that began on 29 May and is part of the bilateral program of defense cooperation, proves the excellent relations of Cyprus and Israel in the sector of Security and Defense.

It is worth noting that during the exercise, 70 members of the National Guard went to Israel where they participated in an exercise for a fight in an inhabited area, in specially-formed installations.