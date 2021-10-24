Migrants spotted off Protaras, man arrested for trafficking

Eleven migrants, all men, were found in a boat near the Konnos coast off Protaras, at two this morning.

A coastguard and maritime police boat accompanied them to the Paralimni fishing harbour.

Following further investigation, authorities arrested a 30 year old man in connection with a case of illegal trafficking in Republic of Cyprus territory.

The man was placed in custody, with the rest of the individuals on the boat taken to the Pournara emergency reception centre for migrants in Kokkinotrimithia.