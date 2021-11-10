PhotosMigrants gather in a forest near the Polish-Belarusian border

Migrants gather in a forest near the Polish-Belarusian border

Migrants Gather In A Forest Near The Polish Belarusian Border Outside Narewka
Migrants Gather In A Forest Near The Polish Belarusian Border Outside Narewka

A child from a group of migrants looks through a window of a vehicle in a forest near the Polish-Belarusian border outside Narewka, Poland. A group of migrants was guided out of the forest by Polish border guards and taken to a detention centre.

 

Source:REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros