NewsWorldMigrants arrive on UK shore as 27 others reported drowned

Migrants arrive on UK shore as 27 others reported drowned

Migrants Arrive On Uk Shore As 27 Others Reported Drowned
Migrants Arrive On Uk Shore As 27 Others Reported Drowned

Dozens of migrants came ashore at Dungeness on the Kent coast of the UK on Wednesday (November 24) after crossing from France by boat.

Migrants, including young children, were brought ashore by a rescue vessel after crossing the channel between France and Britain aboard an inflatable dinghy. Others were intercepted by Border Force officials.

At least 27 people were reported to have died on Wednesday after their dinghy capsized while attempting the crossing, in what officials called the worst disaster involving migrants in the waterway separating the countries.

According to fishermen, more migrants left France’s northern shores than usual to take advantage of calm sea conditions, although the water was bitterly cold.

One fisherman called the rescue services after seeing an empty dinghy and people floating motionless nearby.

Franck Dhersin, deputy head of regional transport and mayor of Teteghem on the northern French coast, told Reuters the death toll had reached 27 and that he expected it to rise further.

The Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong. Overloaded dinghies often barely stay afloat and are at the mercy of waves.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting on Wednesday, his spokesperson said.

By gavriella
Previous articleTender for subsidized ferry link between Cyprus and Greece announced
Next articleGerman chancellor-designate Scholz hails groundbreaking new coalition

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros