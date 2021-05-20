NewsWorldMigrant boy swims to Spain's Ceuta with plastic bottles to stay afloat

Migrant boy swims to Spain’s Ceuta with plastic bottles to stay afloat

A migrant boy with plastic bottles tied to himself arrived at Spanish enclave Ceuta on Wednesday (May 19) after swimming across the Spain-Morocco border.

Reuters footage showed soldiers talking to the visably distressed boy from the shore before he ran onto El Tarajal beach and attempted to scale a wall of rocks.

Around two-thirds of the roughly 8,000 migrants who made it to the enclave – and who Spanish authorities said included unaccompanied children as young as seven – have been expelled, the interior ministry in Madrid said.

Many who were sent back said they were determined to head for Ceuta again and, as dense afternoon fog descended, hundreds of young men made a fresh attempt to approach the roughly six-meter-high metal border fence before being repelled by Moroccan police.

On the northern tip of Morocco across from Gibraltar and with a population of 80,000, the enclave has periodically been a magnet for refugees seeking a quick way into Europe, but its popularity has waned in recent years as Moroccan authorities cracked down on border traffic.

By gavriella
Previous articleFire NW of Athens has already burned 2000 hectares of land
Next article77 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Thursday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros