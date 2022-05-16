Things to doCharity"Midnight girl's choir": Charity event on June 1&2

Midnightgirls970
Charity concerts of the First professional children’s choir in Cyprus “Midnight girl’s choir” under the direction of Anastasia Maximova, dedicated to Children’s Day, will be held in support of the Charitable Foundation “Rainbow in Cyprus”. Members of the “Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra” will be the special guests of the event.


The program includes World Rock and Pop hits by the “Queen”, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Billy Eilish.

When
June 1 in Nicosia at 7 pm
Location
June 2 in Paphos at 7 pm
Location
Tickets: €15
Duration: 80’
Ages: All ages
Language: English/Russian

All raised funds will be donated to the foundation “Rainbow in Cyprus” supporting children with special needs.

By Lisa Liberti
