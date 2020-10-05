Microsoft to invest $1 billion in cloud services in Greece

Microsoft plans to build three data centres in greater Athens, providing a badly needed investment of up to $1 billion to the Greek economy which has been hammered by the pandemic.

The official announcement of the deal took place on Monday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President/Chief Legal Officer at Microsoft Corp Brad Smith at the Acropolis Museum.

It follows nine months of negotiations for an agreement that also includes digital-skills training programs for some 100,000 government and private sector workers as well as educators and students.