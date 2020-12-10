News Local Metropolitan of Tamassos sends letter to President on COVID-19 measures

In an open letter to the President, Metropolitan of Tamassos and Orini Isaias expressed the view that the new measures regarding the physical presence of the faithful in Churches will create more problems instead of contributing toward the problems’ solution.

The Metropolitan said that many scientists have said that the mental health of our people is equally important with their physical health. He expressed the view that the measures announced will burden the already burdened mental health of the people with everything they have been experiencing since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Metropolitan is asking the President to listen to the people’s needs and let them go to Churches, even in smaller numbers but always taking the necessary measures.

