Methamphetamine use in Cyprus on an alarming rise

Methamphetamine use and abuse in Cyprus is on an alarming rise according to 2021 figures which show an increase by 1,300% compared to the year before.

Specifically, 3,742 grams of the fastest rising synthetic drug of abuse in the world, also known as crystal ice, was confiscated in Cyprus last year compared to 277 grams in 2020. A crystal ice dose is between 0.1 to 0.2 grams.

Head of the Police Drug-Combatting squad Michalis Kasounotos told Philenews on Saturday this reported vertical increase is attributed to the targeting of traffickers.

As well as on the analysis of data in relation to the routes and places of production of such drugs.

Katsounotos described crystal ice as a toxic and extremely dangerous stimulant which seems to be also highly addictive.