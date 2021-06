The Department of Meteorology has issued on Tuesday an awareness for thunderstorms that may be accompanied by hail.

According to the announcement, the awareness level is at yellow and is valid from 12:00 until 19:00 on Tuesday (local time).

According to the Department, isolated thunderstorms, which may be accompanied by hail are expected to affect mainly mountains and inland areas. It is added that shower rates may exceed 35 mm.

(CNA)