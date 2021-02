The Department of Meteorology issued at noon a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms, which are expected to affect the area.

Specifically, according to the report, local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect the areas. Rainfall is expected to exceed 55 mm in 24 hours.

The warning is valid between 13:00 today and 13:00 tomorrow.

(philenews)