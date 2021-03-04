Meteorological Department: Rainfall levels at 49% so far

Preliminary data from the Meteorological Department shows that rainfall is at 49% for the period from 1 March until 08:00 today.

In particular, average rainfall over the past 24 hours was recorded at 6.4 millimetres.

Specifically the highest percentage of rainfall over the last 24 hours was recorded at Stavros tis Psokas at 16.2 millimetres, corresponding to 18% of the rainfall for the area.

The lowest percentage of rainfall was recorded at the Paphos Airport at from October 1 until this morning was recorded at 0.1 millimetres and then at Kornos with 1.3 millimetres.

(Philenews/CNA)