Metal detection arches coming to courts

The installation of systems checking all people entering Courts is now only a matter of time. Special metal detection arches will be installed in order to prevent attacks against judges, witnesses, policemen, lawyers and generally people going to the courts for any reason.

The cost for the installation of such a system in all courts of Cyprus amounts to 2,870,530 euros.

The road is now open after an appeal against the Tenders Review Authority for the award of the relevant tender has been rejected. The tender aimed at the purchase of the metal detection arches and the company that appealed against the decision claimed that the whole process had been illegal.