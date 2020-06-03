Met Office: Hottest May in past 30 years

Last month was the hottest May in the past 30 years, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

It said extremely high temperatures, both maximum and minimum, had been recorded at its stations at Athalassa, Larnaca Airport, TEPAK Limassol and elsewhere in May.

“These were record temperatures for the month of May and make May 2020 as the month with the highest maximum and minimum temperatures for at least the past 30 years,” it said.

The maximum temperature of 44.4°C recorded in Astromeritis on May 19 was the highest ever recorded for the month of May in Cyprus.

The maximum temperature of 43.9°C recorded at Athalassa on the same day was the highest recorded at the specific station for May and June since 1983, from when there are records.

Table shows highest maximum temperatures per station for the month of May.

The stations are (left to right) Athalassa, Astromeritis, Paphos Airport, Polis, Limassol TEPAK, Larnaca Airport, Athienou, Kalavasos and Prodromos. Some have been in operation for longer than others.

Table shows highest minimum temperatures per station for the month of May.