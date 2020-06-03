News Local Met Office: Hottest May in past 30 years

Met Office: Hottest May in past 30 years

New yellow alert as heat wave continues

 

Last month was the hottest May in the past 30 years, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

It said extremely high temperatures, both maximum and minimum, had been recorded at its stations at Athalassa, Larnaca Airport, TEPAK Limassol and elsewhere in May.

“These were record temperatures for the month of May and make May 2020 as the month with the highest maximum and minimum temperatures for at least the past 30 years,” it said.

The maximum temperature of 44.4°C recorded in Astromeritis on May 19 was the highest ever recorded for the month of May in Cyprus.

The maximum temperature of 43.9°C recorded at Athalassa on the same day was the highest recorded at the specific station for May and June since 1983, from when there are records.

Table shows highest maximum temperatures per station for the month of May.

The stations are (left to right) Athalassa, Astromeritis, Paphos Airport, Polis, Limassol TEPAK, Larnaca Airport, Athienou, Kalavasos and Prodromos. Some have been in operation for longer than others.

Table shows highest minimum temperatures per station for the month of May.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleNicosia: Flurry of support after Fairytale Museum says closure imminent
Next articleFox caught on camera feeding giant rat to pups (photos)

Top Stories

Local

Shops closed for Holy Spirit Monday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry said today that all general shops will remain closed for the public holiday of Whit Monday (Kataklysmos) on June 8. It added...
Read more
Local

Kindergartens, special schools open on June 9

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Public and private kindergartens reopen on June 9, the Education Ministry said on Wednesday, citing an earlier decision by the Council of Ministers. Their operation...
Read more
Local

Fox caught on camera feeding giant rat to pups (photos)

Josephine Koumettou -
A family of foxes with four pups has been caught on camera this week by an observer who published photos on social media showing...
Read more
Local

Met Office: Hottest May in past 30 years

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Last month was the hottest May in the past 30 years, the Met Office said on Wednesday. It said extremely high temperatures, both maximum and...
Read more
Local

Nicosia: Flurry of support after Fairytale Museum says closure imminent

Josephine Koumettou -
The Fairytale Museum in Nicosia is facing closure after three years of operation due to the Coronavirus crisis, its Director and founder Vicky Balomenou...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Shops closed for Holy Spirit Monday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry said today that all general shops will remain closed for the public holiday of Whit Monday (Kataklysmos) on June 8. It added...
Read more
Local

Kindergartens, special schools open on June 9

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Public and private kindergartens reopen on June 9, the Education Ministry said on Wednesday, citing an earlier decision by the Council of Ministers. Their operation...
Read more
Local

Fox caught on camera feeding giant rat to pups (photos)

Josephine Koumettou -
A family of foxes with four pups has been caught on camera this week by an observer who published photos on social media showing...
Read more
Local

Nicosia: Flurry of support after Fairytale Museum says closure imminent

Josephine Koumettou -
The Fairytale Museum in Nicosia is facing closure after three years of operation due to the Coronavirus crisis, its Director and founder Vicky Balomenou...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros