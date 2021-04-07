Message by President Anastasiades on the occasion of World Health Day

Vaccinations open the window of hope, said President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades who announced on Wednesday that the state is organising the greatest vaccination programme since the Republic’s birth.

In a video message on the occasion of World Health Day, President Anastasiades said it is our duty to defend the wall of protection that has been set up until the war against COVID-19 is won.

This year, World Health Day finds us confronting our losses but also our hopes. It finds us measuring our patience, our courage and power. The society’s resilience as well as that of the economy and our cohesion, the President remarked.

From the first moment, he said, health and safety were the top priority and every day is a day to fight for health.

Noting everyone is together in this fight, the President said that the state has a plan and targeted measures with front line heroes who respond with self-sacrifice. We bow before them as well as the majority of the citizens who have thanked them for their remarkable consistency and patience, he said.

Together, we have showed that our country can become an example, said Anastasiades adding “vaccinations open the window of hope and the state is organising the greatest vaccination programme since the inception of the Republic of Cyprus. Every day we set higher the wall of protection. And it is our obligation to defend it until we fully win”.

Together we started, together we will succeed, the President concluded.

(CNA)