News World Merkel wants to close bars, gyms, restaurants to halt virus spread

Merkel wants to close bars, gyms, restaurants to halt virus spread

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wearing a face mask leaves after a session at the upper house of the German parliament Bundesrat, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants state premiers to agree to close all restaurants and bars from Nov. 4 in a bid to curb coronavirus infections but keep schools and nurseries open, a draft resolution seen by Reuters showed.

Under the new restrictions people would only be able to go out in public with members of their own household and one other household, said the resolution.

People would be punished if they broke the rule, but did not give further details.

It noted that an exponential increase in infections in almost all regions of Germany meant that many local health authorities could not track and trace all infections so it was necessary to significantly reduce contact between people now in the hope that extensive restrictions are not required over Christmas.

If the leaders of Germany’s 16 states agree to the draft, fitness studios, discos and cinemas will close along with theatres, opera houses and concert venues.

Shops would be allowed to remain open if they implement hygiene measures and limit customer numbers, while restaurants would only be allowed to offer takeaways.

Germany, widely praised for keeping its infection rate well below other major powers in the initial phase of the crisis, now faces a faster than expected surge in cases, with the latest data from Tuesday showing cases increased by 11,409 to 449,275.

The government has so far been keen to avoid a second national lockdown after an initial shutdown earlier this year hit economic growth hard.

But Merkel warned on Tuesday that Germany’s health system could hit breaking point if coronavirus infections continue to spiral and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Germany was likely to reach 20,000 new infections a day by the end of the week.

If agreed, the measures would apply nationwide until the end of November, with leaders meeting two weeks after implementation to consult on whether adjustments are necessary.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleTurkey condemns French caricature featuring Erdogan
Next articlePalestinians protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in France

Top Stories

Local

Man beaten and mugged at his home parking place in Limassol

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 48 year old has told police that he was beaten and mugged at his apartment building parking place at around seven thirty last...
Read more
Local

Dozens of fines for masks, as intensified covid checks continue

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Dozens of people were fined for not wearing their masks over the past 24 hours, as police continued an intensified covid-19 campaign to prevent...
Read more
Local

Covid case at a Limassol port container terminal

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A Covid-19 case was confirmed at the Eurogate container terminal in the Limassol port. All the relevant health ministry protocols were followed to protect staff,...
Read more
Local

Auditor General digging on 70 additional golden passport cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Auditor General's Office keeps digging on yet more golden passport cases, part of the citizenship for investments programme, as a spat between the...
Read more
Local

Urgent call for additional staff at Famagusta General, ‘tough night’ yesterday, director says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Scientific Advisor of the Famagusta General has launched an urgent appeal for additional doctors, nurses and other staff, as the referral institution for...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Turkey condemns French caricature featuring Erdogan

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Top Turkish officials condemned a caricature scorning President Tayyip Erdogan in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, calling it a “disgusting effort” to “spread...
Read more
World

FM: Turkey’s actions not conducive to Guterres’ efforts over Cyprus

gavriella -
Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday that Turkey’s illegal actions undermine peace and stability in the region and are not conducive to...
Read more
World

Greek-Cypriot-Israeli relations a guarantee for security in wider region

gavriella -
Greek-Cypriot-Israeli relations are a guarantee for security in the wider region, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during joint statements with his Cypriot and Israeli...
Read more
World

Greek minesweeper collides with Portuguese cargo ship

gavriella -
A Greek Navy minesweeper "Kallisto", has collided with a Portuguese cargo ship "Maersk Launceston" just outside the port of Piraeus, Greece in the early...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros