Merkel panics after forgetting face mask on parliament’s lectern

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in visible panic during a recent debate in parliament after she had left her face mask on the lectern once she finished her speech and returned to her seat.

Merkel left the lectern, sat down and appeared to be looking for her face mask when suddenly she threw her arms up into the air once she had realised her gaffe.

The chancellor quickly got up and returned to the lectern where a parliament official was holding Merkel’s face mask while disinfecting the lectern for the next speaker.

Merkel reached for her face mask as one of her fiercest critics, opposition far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel took the floor next to her.

According to parliament rules, lawmakers must wear face masks at all times except at the lectern.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
