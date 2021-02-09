News Local Merkel, in call with Erdogan, welcomes eastern Med progress

Merkel, in call with Erdogan, welcomes eastern Med progress

Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is escorted by Turkish Navy ships as it sets sail in the Mediterranean Sea, off Antalya, Turkey, August 10, 2020. Picture taken August 10, 2020. Turkish Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a video conference with her Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, welcomed recent positive developments in the eastern Mediterranean, Germany said in a statement late on Monday.

Turkey’s oil and gas provocative prospecting in eastern Mediterranean waters have been fiercely contested by Germany’s European Union partners Cyprus and Greece.

“The Chancellor welcomed the most recent positive signals and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the German government said in its statement.

“She stressed that it was now important to make progress in the dialogue.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMainly fine on Tuesday, with thin dust in the air
Next articleWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Top Stories

Local

President Anastasiades flies to Israel for talks on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anatasiades is flying to Israel on Sunday for talks with Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, it was officially announced on Tuesday. Talks are to focus...
Read more
Local

Postal services to China suspended for all services except QuickPost courier

Annie Charalambous -
Postal services to China are suspended for all services except the QuickPost courier one, the Cyprus Post Office announced on Tuesday. The postal services resumed...
Read more
Local

Police fine 103 citizens, 3 premises for covid measures breach in 24 hours

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 103 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus  over the past 24 hours for violation of  measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Attorney General: children should receive comprehensive sexuality education

Annie Charalambous -
The Attorney General in Cyprus has clarified that sexuality is an integral part of human life and children should receive reliable, science-based and comprehensive...
Read more
Photos

New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras

george -
The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

President Anastasiades flies to Israel for talks on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anatasiades is flying to Israel on Sunday for talks with Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, it was officially announced on Tuesday. Talks are to focus...
Read more
Local

Postal services to China suspended for all services except QuickPost courier

Annie Charalambous -
Postal services to China are suspended for all services except the QuickPost courier one, the Cyprus Post Office announced on Tuesday. The postal services resumed...
Read more
Local

Police fine 103 citizens, 3 premises for covid measures breach in 24 hours

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 103 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus  over the past 24 hours for violation of  measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Attorney General: children should receive comprehensive sexuality education

Annie Charalambous -
The Attorney General in Cyprus has clarified that sexuality is an integral part of human life and children should receive reliable, science-based and comprehensive...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros