Mercury rising further tomorrow, 43 on the hottest Sunday yet

Brace yourselves for yet another scorcher tomorrow for the fourth day running as the hot air mass will persist over the island, taking temperatures up to 43 degrees inland, with even mountainous regions seeing almost 35.

The Met Office is expected to issue a further warning to the public, as hot and dry conditions take their toll, far exceeding what’s predicted for this time of year.

So tomorrow, temperatures will rise to 43 degrees inland, 32 in western coastal areas, around 35 in the rest of the coastal regions and 34 over the mountains.

The same pattern will continue on Monday and Tuesday, with the heatwave gradually easing on Wednesday to near normal for early July.