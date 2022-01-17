NewsLocalMerck anti-Covid drug distribution as of Monday, free for Gesy patients

Merck anti-Covid drug distribution as of Monday, free for Gesy patients

Covid Pill
Covid Pill

Free distribution of the Merck anti-Covid drug Molnupiravir 200mg hard capsules for patients with mild or moderate symptoms starts in Cyprus from Monday.

The Health Ministry will be available to Gesy beneficiaries free of charge from state hospital pharmacies following the issuance of the required prescription by their GP.

According to the Health Insurance Organization, before the prescription is written physicians will be asked to fill in a questionnaire to be posted in the Information System of Gesy.

This is to ensure that the prescription will be given out only to those patients who will meet the criteria set by the ad-hoc committee on this of the Ministry of Health.

The US FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 in November to recommend the Merck drug after discussing concerns it could cause the virus to mutate as well as potential birth defect worries.

Both FDA scientists and Merck have suggested the drug should not be recommended during pregnancy.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCommission increases budget for artists in Cyprus and rest of Europe
Next articleInterim solutions to ‘ghetto’ problem with Syrian refugees in Chlorakas

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros