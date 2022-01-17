Merck anti-Covid drug distribution as of Monday, free for Gesy patients

Free distribution of the Merck anti-Covid drug Molnupiravir 200mg hard capsules for patients with mild or moderate symptoms starts in Cyprus from Monday.

The Health Ministry will be available to Gesy beneficiaries free of charge from state hospital pharmacies following the issuance of the required prescription by their GP.

According to the Health Insurance Organization, before the prescription is written physicians will be asked to fill in a questionnaire to be posted in the Information System of Gesy.

This is to ensure that the prescription will be given out only to those patients who will meet the criteria set by the ad-hoc committee on this of the Ministry of Health.

The US FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 in November to recommend the Merck drug after discussing concerns it could cause the virus to mutate as well as potential birth defect worries.

Both FDA scientists and Merck have suggested the drug should not be recommended during pregnancy.