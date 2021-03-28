News Local MEP Fourlas reacts to phrase by Os Dame movement

European Member of Parliament Loukas Fourlas described as harmful and provocative the reference of the “Os Dame” (Up to Here) movement, describing the government of the Republic of Cyprus as “Government of the South” and asks AKEL to denounce this reference.

In his statement Fourlast said that as a MEP he is fighting on a daily basis together with his colleagues to defend the Republic of Cyprus and for this reason he believes that it is unacceptable for Greek Cypriots to refer to the Government of the Republic as “Government of the South.”

The “Os Dame” (Up to Here) movement referred to a distortion of the original phrase which spoke of a government in the south. The actual phrase was “Those who turned the people on this island into ‘Cypriots of the north and of the south.’”

By gavriella
