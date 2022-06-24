NewsLocalMental Health nurses on two-hour strike

Mental Health nurses on two-hour strike

The mental health nurses will proceed with an impromptu two-hour strike between 12.00 and 14.00 due to the situation at the Athalassa Hospital where occupancy now exceeds 145% and as a result, as they noted, the health and security of both patients and staff are at risk.

In a relevant announcement, the nurses added that admissions have recently dramatically increased but the state is doing nothing and as a result patients are sleeping on couches or even on the floor.

They demand the immediate involvement of all relevant authorities to solve the problem so that they will be able to offer quality services.

