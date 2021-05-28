Mental Health Center 10,353,000 in Athalassa

The Transportation Ministry announced the opening of a tendering procedure for the construction of a Mental Health Center amounting to 10,353,000 euros.

The project is expected to be completed in 24 months. An amount of 6,800,000 will be covered by the Recovery Fund.

The Ministry said that all measures have been taken so that the building will be accordibng to all specifications and energy efficient, so that the operating costs will be low.

The Health Minister hailed the project and said the construction indicates that despite the problems caused by the pandemic, the government seems determined to proceed with actions that will improve the lives of our compatrios who have mental health problems.