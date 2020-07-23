Menendez: Only Turkey disputes Greek territorial waters

US Senator Robert Menendez has criticised the US State Department for describing the waters in the sea region south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo as ‘disputed’ in a comment about Turkey’s plans to carry out a seismic survey in the area.

“Let’s be crystal clear—the only country ‘disputing’ these waters is Turkey. These waters belong to Greece, and the State Department must unequivocally and publicly recognise that Turkey alone is responsible for the tension over them,” the senator for the state of New Jersey said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The State Department urged Turkey on Tuesday to refrain from any drilling plans in the Eastern Mediterranean that will raise tensions in the region, following the advisory published by Turkey’s navy.

On the same day, Greece issued a counter-Navtex which said that an “unauthorised station” has broadcast a navtex message in the Greek Navtex service area “referring to unauthorised and illegal activity in an area that overlaps the Greek continental shelf.

Source: philenews/ in.gr