News World Menendez: Only Turkey disputes Greek territorial waters

Menendez: Only Turkey disputes Greek territorial waters

US Senator Menendez to visit Cyprus next week

US Senator Robert Menendez has criticised the US State Department for describing the waters in the sea region south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo as ‘disputed’ in a comment about Turkey’s plans to carry out a seismic survey in the area.

“Let’s be crystal clear—the only country ‘disputing’ these waters is Turkey. These waters belong to Greece, and the State Department must unequivocally and publicly recognise that Turkey alone is responsible for the tension over them,” the senator for the state of New Jersey said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The State Department urged Turkey on Tuesday to refrain from any drilling plans in the Eastern Mediterranean that will raise tensions in the region, following the advisory published by Turkey’s navy.

On the same day, Greece issued a counter-Navtex which said that an “unauthorised station” has broadcast a navtex message in the Greek Navtex service area “referring to unauthorised and illegal activity in an area that overlaps the Greek continental shelf.

Source: philenews/ in.gr

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreek firefighters still battle forest blaze near seaside village
Next articleAyia Napa, Protaras shopkeepers in dire financial state

Top Stories

Local

US Armed Forces visit Alexandroupolis

Maria Bitar -
US Armed Forces visit Alexandroupolis on the one-and-a-half century celebrations of the city’s railway. The Greek Minister of National Defence, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, and the American...
Read more
Local

Event planners protest extension of Covid-19 restrictive measures

Maria Bitar -
Event planners have strongly protested the government's decision to carry on with Covid-19 restrictive measures in regard to weddings and other mass gathering events. The...
Read more
Local

Police arrest man in connection with attempted murder in Paphos

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man from Russia who holds a Greek passport in connection with the attempted murder against a 46-year-old foreign...
Read more
Local

France’s Macron wants EU action, sanctions over Mediterranean violations

Annie Charalambous -
France's president on Thursday said it would be a serious error by the European Union to not respond to provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean...
Read more
Local

Ayia Napa, Protaras shopkeepers in dire financial state

Maria Bitar -
Shopkeepers in coastal Famagusta district are in dire financial state since the targeted number of tourist arrivals following the covid-19 pandemic now seems to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greek firefighters still battle forest blaze near seaside village

Annie Charalambous -
Greek firefighters have brought in reinforcements from across the country to help control a large forest fire fanned by strong winds near the seaside...
Read more
World

Bulgarian PM overhauls government to quell protests

Annie Charalambous -
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov replaced key ministers on Thursday in a government reshuffle designed to quell a wave of anti-corruption protests that have...
Read more
World

Biden labels Trump first racist U.S. president

Annie Charalambous -
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has labeled Donald Trump the first racist to become U.S. president in remarks his opponent's re-election campaign quickly rebuked. Biden,...
Read more
World

Trump says he never asked ambassador to bring British Open to his golf course

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied reports in U.S. media that he had asked the U.S. Ambassador in Britain Woody Johnson to try...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros