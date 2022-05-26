NewsLocalMen in hoods attack supporters of Omonia football team

Men in hoods attack supporters of Omonia football team

D7723fab 481b 4e6e B3e5 Fb411a161eb1
D7723fab 481b 4e6e B3e5 Fb411a161eb1

After the end of the Cypriot Cup yesterday at GSP stadium, a group of people attacked supporters of Omonia football team that clinched the Cypriot Cup for the 15th time in its history, defeating Ethnicos Achnas with 5-4 on penalties.

According to the Police, a group of 15-20 persons attacked vehicles of Omonia supporters causing damage. Members of the Police rushed to the scene and saw four men in hoods, two 17-year-old, a 28-year-old, and a 37-year-old.

All four were taken to a Nicosia Police Station. The 28-year-old was detained for possession of an aggressive weapon while the other three were released.

By gavriella
Previous articleMassive crowd flocks to new Apple Store in Wuhan, China
Next article“Blush Summer”: wine testing by Vino Cultura by the sea on June 4

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros