Men in hoods attack supporters of Omonia football team

After the end of the Cypriot Cup yesterday at GSP stadium, a group of people attacked supporters of Omonia football team that clinched the Cypriot Cup for the 15th time in its history, defeating Ethnicos Achnas with 5-4 on penalties.

According to the Police, a group of 15-20 persons attacked vehicles of Omonia supporters causing damage. Members of the Police rushed to the scene and saw four men in hoods, two 17-year-old, a 28-year-old, and a 37-year-old.

All four were taken to a Nicosia Police Station. The 28-year-old was detained for possession of an aggressive weapon while the other three were released.