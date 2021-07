Members of PASYDY proceeded with a one hour work stoppage this morning in protest to the unacceptable behavior of the management of OKYPY.

According to a relevant announcement, despite its promises to the opposite, the management of OKYPY continues to impose its positions unilaterally, refusing any effort of PASYDY for dialogue, rejecting their position.

As a result, the smooth operation of public hospitals is affected.

PASYDY apologized to the public of any incovenience.