NewsLocalMembers of Cyprus’ fire service, civil defense helping Greece with fires coming...

Members of Cyprus’ fire service, civil defense helping Greece with fires coming back home

Four members of a mission from Cyprus’ fire service and civil defense sent to Greece a week ago to help bring under control ongoing wildfires are on their way back home.

This is what Civil Defense spokesperson Olivia Michaelidou said on Wednesday, adding that also coming back is a Fire Brigade member who was injured during extinguish efforts.

The fires have reached residential areas outside Athens and Cyprus has also sent two firefighting planes to support Greece, on top of the firefighting team to support operations on the ground.

The team had travelled in an American four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft, Lockheed C-130 Hercules, from Larnaca’s international airport.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePassenger lights cigarette while still disembarking plane, slaps hostess
Next articleThe travel recovery has started, Britain’s Heathrow Airport says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros