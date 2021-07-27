Members of advisory committee want free rapid tests to continue

Members of the advisory committee yesterday met with Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas. The members of the committee recommended the continuation of the programs of free rapid tests in a more targeted way and in smaller numbers on a daily basis. They also discussed the possibility of administering a third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 first to older people and people belonging to the vulnerable groups.

Moreover, the scientists seem to be positive about the vaccination of children, even though they do not all agree on the issue.

Furthermore, the imposition of stricter measures and restrictions is not under discussion for the time being, even though it was pointed out that checks must increase.