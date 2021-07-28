NewsLocalMember of the Advisory Committee says rapid test must take place in...

Member of the Advisory Committee says rapid test must take place in targeted way

Dorothea Pana, member of the Advisory Scientific Committee spoke to the third program of state broadcaster CyBC, noting that the pandemic in Cyprus is at a crucial phase.

She said that Delta variant prevailed sooner than predicted, with the pandemic changing dynamics, since now younger people are being treated in hospitals.

Regarding the decision to stop free rapid tests, she said that the value of tests in huge and they must take place but in a targeted way.

As far as the vaccination of children over 12 years of age, she said that the way the pandemic develops it might be useful to vaccinate children after the opening of schools. For the time being, she added it would be more useful to vaccinate children over 16.

By gavriella
