Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to Texas shooting memorial

Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to a memorial set up for the 21 victims of a Texas elementary school massacre on Thursday (May 26).

Markle, 40, was seen observing a row of headstones at the memorial pensively, before being escorted into a vehicle.

A spokesperson for Markle confirmed the visit and said the mother-of-two had extended her condolences and support to the Texas community, in comments reported by USA Today.

A gunman had barged unchallenged through an unlocked door at the school, then killed 19 children and two teachers while barricaded in their classroom with them for an hour, before a tactical team stormed in and killed him, police said on Thursday (May 26).

(Reuters)